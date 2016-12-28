Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Downgraded by Dundee Securities

Dundee Securities cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$54.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

