STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics NV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) opened at 11.34 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 0.90.

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. STMicroelectronics NV had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. STMicroelectronics NV’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. STMicroelectronics NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.39%.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/stmicroelectronics-nv-stm-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research/1134626.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 13.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics NV during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company is focused on Smart Driving, enabled by digitalization and electrification of the car, and the Internet of Things, including portable and wearable systems, as well as smart home, city and industry applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) and Others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.