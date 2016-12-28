Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 25,490 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 24,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.44. 1,631,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $164.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm earned $46.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc. will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,365 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,071,145.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 325 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $47,121.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,598.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a diversified healthcare company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. The Company conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

