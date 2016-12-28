Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics, Inc. owns and operates a flat-rolled steel mini-mill. Steel Dynamics operates in the production and sale of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel coils. The company’s customers consist of intermediate steel processors, steel service centers and end users including manufacturers of cold-rolled strip, oil and gas transmission pipe, and mechanical and structural tubing. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STLD. Berenberg Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $42.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie cut Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at 37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $40.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $54,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,004,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,464,545.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $675,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 761.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,138.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 1,403,883 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,032,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 180,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

