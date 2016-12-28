State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 66,086 Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,086 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 36,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 1,444,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. Franklin Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

In related news, CFO Kenneth A. Lewis sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $73,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $10,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,465,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,248,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc (Franklin), is a holding company. Franklin together with its various subsidiaries (collectively, the Company), is referred to as Franklin Templeton Investments, is a global investment management organization offering investment management and related services under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary and Darby brand names.

