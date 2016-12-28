State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2,427,000 Position in Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton Corp. PLC were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC by 13.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Eaton Corp. PLC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,463 shares. Eaton Corp. PLC has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton Corp. PLC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corp. PLC will post $4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Corp. PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Aegis initiated coverage on Eaton Corp. PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton Corp. PLC from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Corp. PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corp. PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

In other news, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 39,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $2,502,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 19,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,376,983.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

