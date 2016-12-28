State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $13,234,000 Position in C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. held its position in C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,005 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in C.R. Bard were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 28.2% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 19.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,576,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 7.7% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.R. Bard by 7.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.R. Bard Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded down 0.32% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,525 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.65. C.R. Bard Inc. has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $239.43.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.66 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.R. Bard Inc. will post $10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. raised C.R. Bard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.R. Bard in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.R. Bard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.43.

In other news, Vice Chairman John H. Weiland sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $2,458,107.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,987,582.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Holland sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $1,208,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company sells its products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities.

