Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,177,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 363,776 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $172,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 56.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Starbucks Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $61.78.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corp. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Starbucks Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

