Stage Stores Inc. (SSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Stage Stores operates retail stores offering moderately priced, nationally recognized brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics and footwear for the entire family in small towns and communities located primarily throughout the south central United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Stage Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded Stage Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Stage Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) opened at 4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Stage Stores has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $121.16 million.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company earned $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stage Stores will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Stage Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently -136.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 179.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stage Stores during the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stage Stores by 3,908.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 24.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 95,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores mainly in small and mid-sized towns and communities. The Company’s department stores offer a range of brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear and home goods. The Company operates approximately 830 specialty department stores in over 40 states under the BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE nameplates and a direct-to-consumer business.

