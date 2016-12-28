Sprint Corp. (S) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on S. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprint Corp. from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Sprint Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp. in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sprint Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) traded up 0.35% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 10,943,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sprint Corp. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $34.72 billion.

Sprint Corp. (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Sprint Corp. had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business earned $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp. will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint Corp. news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 52,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $385,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Sole-Rafols sold 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $375,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,516,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprint Corp. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,325,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corp. Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

