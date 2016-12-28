Spark Investment Management LLC Maintains Position in Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY)

Spark Investment Management LLC held its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp. were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,628,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,336,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp. by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after buying an additional 379,303 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 681,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 590,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY) traded down 1.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,433 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Paylocity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.56 billion.

Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Paylocity Holding Corp. had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company earned $65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Paylocity Holding Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. First Analysis raised Paylocity Holding Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pacific Crest started coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp. in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Paylocity Holding Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Mcgrail sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity Holding Corp.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

