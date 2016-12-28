South Dakota Investment Council Buys 4,100 Shares of Dow Chemical Co. (DOW)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dow Chemical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW) traded down 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.90. 3,342,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.19. Dow Chemical Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dow Chemical Co. will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.94 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Dow Chemical

