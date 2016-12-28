Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 88.0% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 200,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 347,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Zoetis by 43.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 477,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 145,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Zoetis by 6.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 959,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 62,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 691,049 shares. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $54.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 72.96%. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $494,062.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $406,617.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $500,058.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a diversified business, marketing products across over eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock), and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within over five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

