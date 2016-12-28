Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Stake Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $49,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 5,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) opened at 175.96 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $229.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.25%.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/simon-property-group-inc-spg-stake-cut-by-factory-mutual-insurance-co/1134665.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.