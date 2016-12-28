Short Interest in Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Drops By 33.0%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSE:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,449 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 345,703 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,199,535 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) opened at 0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $188.56 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGB. TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down from $0.65) on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.66.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/short-interest-in-taseko-mines-ltd-tgb-drops-by-33-0/1134483.html.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its operating asset is the Gibraltar Mine, a copper mine located in central British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.