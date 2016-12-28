Short Interest in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Decreases By 3.7%

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000,301 shares, a decrease of 3.7% from the November 30th total of 38,428,693 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,476,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 944.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 642,829 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 16,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 44.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 11,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 28.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at 39.38 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Vetr raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.33 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/short-interest-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx-decreases-by-3-7/1134387.html.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.