Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS Ltd (NASDAQ:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGS (NASDAQ:SGSOY) opened at 20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.47. SGS has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/sgs-ltd-sgsoy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1134397.html.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Inspection comprises checking the condition and weight of traded goods at transshipment, quality and quantity control, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Testing services are provided through a global network of testing facilities and test the quality, safety and performance of products against health, safety and regulatory standards.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.