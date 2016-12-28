SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,835,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,499,000 after buying an additional 847,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,879,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,519,000 after buying an additional 271,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,569,000 after buying an additional 294,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,169,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,762,000 after buying an additional 232,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,468,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,995,000 after buying an additional 204,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 1.2213% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.2708. The company had a trading volume of 251,197 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.8842 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. SEI Investments Co. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Co. will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/sei-investments-co-seic-position-raised-by-american-international-group-inc/1134812.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $211,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,372,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,080,271.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 64,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $2,883,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,274,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company (SEI) is a provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.