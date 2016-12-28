Sei Investments Co. Has $2,412,000 Position in LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (LPNT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LifePoint Hospitals were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in LifePoint Hospitals by 268.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 149,237 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 117,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of LifePoint Hospitals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifePoint Hospitals during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifePoint Hospitals Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) traded down 1.58% on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 320,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.89. LifePoint Hospitals Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

LifePoint Hospitals (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. LifePoint Hospitals had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LifePoint Hospitals Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Hospitals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Hospitals in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LifePoint Hospitals in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of LifePoint Hospitals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

About LifePoint Hospitals

LifePoint Health, Inc, formerly LifePoint Hospitals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. The Company operates through healthcare services segment. The Company operates over 70 hospital campuses in over 20 states, having a total of over 8,240 licensed beds.

