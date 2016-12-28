Seaward Management Limited Partnership Reduces Position in American Express Co. (AXP)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $141,780,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in American Express by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,248,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,716,387,000 after buying an additional 1,888,379 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $61,068,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 58.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,501,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $151,999,000 after buying an additional 918,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 2,517,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. American Express Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Co. will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Pacific Crest reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other American Express news, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 146,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $10,555,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,605,214.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 52,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $3,824,814.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

