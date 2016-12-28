Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,696 Shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 590.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 31,171 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) traded down 0.74% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,542 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.00 billion. Mohawk Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $216.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries Inc. will post $12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.64.

In other news, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 7,231 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,446,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,985,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cock Frans Georges De acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and vinyl flooring. It operates in three segments: Global Ceramic, which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products; Flooring North America (Flooring NA), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl, including LVT, in a range of colors, textures and patterns, and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), which designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, chipboards and vinyl flooring products.

