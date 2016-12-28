Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) traded down 1.30% on Wednesday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,299 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. Compass Minerals International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $63.00 target price on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in producing and marketing essential minerals, including salt, sulfate of potash (SOP) specialty fertilizer, magnesium chloride and micronutrients. It operates through two segments, which include salt and plant nutrition.

