Schlumberger NV (SLB) is Tukman Grossman Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tukman Grossman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,600 shares during the period. Schlumberger NV makes up approximately 6.5% of Tukman Grossman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tukman Grossman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger NV were worth $82,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Banced Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger NV during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 19.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 268,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger NV by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 112,045 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) opened at 85.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. Schlumberger NV has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $118.87 billion.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger NV had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger NV will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger NV’s payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger NV in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger NV from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Schlumberger NV in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger NV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

In related news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $805,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $195,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

