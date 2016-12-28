Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks Inc. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 28.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.73. The firm’s market cap is $1.58 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($4.83) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sandesh Mahatme sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 488.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 839,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,580,000 after buying an additional 697,122 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,593,000 after buying an additional 647,030 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,327,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,092,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,976,000 after buying an additional 625,051 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 807.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 534,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 475,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.

