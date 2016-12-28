Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) opened at 40.64 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $970.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Louis Caceres sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $449,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,299 shares in the company, valued at $546,994.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three business segments Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. Its Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

