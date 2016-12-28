Salzgitter AG (SZG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR: SZG) recently:

12/27/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/21/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/13/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €32.40 ($33.75) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €33.50 ($34.90) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €42.00 ($43.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/23/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €30.00 ($31.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €27.00 ($28.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €28.00 ($29.17) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €23.00 ($23.96) price target on by analysts at S&P Global Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €27.00 ($28.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €28.00 ($29.17) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €34.00 ($35.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €36.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €29.00 ($30.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €26.00 ($27.08) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €37.00 ($38.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €26.00 ($27.08) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €27.00 ($28.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €26.00 ($27.08) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €22.00 ($22.92) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €30.50 ($31.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €31.00 ($32.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/2/2016 – Salzgitter AG had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

10/31/2016 – Salzgitter AG was given a new €37.00 ($38.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded up 1.792% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.516. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is €1.81 billion. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €16.90 and a 52-week high of €35.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.77.

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based holding company for a group of more than 200 domestic and international subsidiaries active in the steel technology industry. The Company operates through five divisions. The Steel division manufactures flat steel and profiles, plates, sheet piling, components for roofing and cladding, blanks and tailored blanks for a variety of applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.