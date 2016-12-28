Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 48.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 1,109.2% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 64.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) traded down 0.7520% on Wednesday, hitting $93.7298. The stock had a trading volume of 253,814 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $96.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0170 and a beta of 0.80.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins Inc. will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Rockwell Collins from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

