Rockland Trust Co. Has $6,115,000 Stake in General Electric Co. (GE)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,550 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,093,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,945,000 after buying an additional 3,276,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 108,746,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,325,000 after buying an additional 2,477,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,537,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,934,000 after buying an additional 262,526 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 74,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,652,000 after buying an additional 521,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,928,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,942,000 after buying an additional 1,918,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,516,413 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric Co. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $31.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

In other General Electric news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 50,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,751,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

