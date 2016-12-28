Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) Downgraded to “Mkt Perform” at Raymond James Financial Inc.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) opened at 34.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, VP Douglas William Olive sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $203,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $203,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 89.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 281,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $60,930,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is a holding company. The Company is an auctioneer of industrial equipment. The Company is engaged in selling industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agricultural, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine and real estate industries at its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces.

