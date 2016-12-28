Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded up 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,024 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1159.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Fortinet Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $37.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc. will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Nomura dropped their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wunderlich started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped their price target on Fortinet from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on Fortinet from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 6,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $191,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 50,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,835,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,951,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cyber security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. The Company’s flagship network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

