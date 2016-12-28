Rhumbline Advisers Has $9,733,000 Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $205,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 126.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. 224,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Casey’s General Stores Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc. will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/rhumbline-advisers-has-9733000-stake-in-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy/1134836.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.