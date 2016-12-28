Rhumbline Advisers Buys 14,194 Shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) traded down 1.73% on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. 693,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.67 million. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics Inc. will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $54,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,004,923 shares in the company, valued at $27,464,545.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

