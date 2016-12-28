Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAI. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 10.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 0.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 2.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) traded down 0.37% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539,082 shares. Reynolds American Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reynolds American had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds American Inc. will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/reynolds-american-inc-rai-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc/1134818.html.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $57.00 price target on Reynolds American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

In other news, CEO Debra Ann Crew sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $590,013.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments are RJR Tobacco, Santa Fe and American Snuff. The RJR Tobacco segment consists principally of the primary operations of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The Santa Fe segment consists of the domestic operations of Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc (SFNTC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds American Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds American Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.