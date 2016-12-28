Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Stake Increased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 410,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 598,174 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. Republic Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 164,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $8,560,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,383,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $1,309,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,576.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West. The Company operates in over 40 states and Puerto Rico through approximately 340 collection operations, over 200 transfer stations, over 190 active landfills, approximately 70 recycling centers, approximately 10 treatment, recovery and disposal facilities, and over 10 salt water disposal wells.

