Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) opened at 8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of 79.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Republic First Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp Inc. will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/republic-first-bancorp-inc-frbk-director-theodore-j-flocco-jr-sells-5000-shares-of-stock/1134620.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 248.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Republic First Bank (the Bank), which does business under the name Republic Bank. The Company’s community banking segment encompasses the commercial loan and deposit activities of the Bank, as well as consumer loan products. It offers a range of banking products and services, including consumer and commercial deposit accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, savings accounts, sweep accounts, lockbox services and individual retirement accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.