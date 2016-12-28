Repsol SA (REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol SA (NASDAQ:REPYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded Repsol SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Repsol SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Repsol SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Repsol SA (NASDAQ:REPYY) opened at 14.105 on Friday. Repsol SA has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $20.30 billion.

Repsol SA Company Profile

Repsol, SA is an integrated energy company. The Company’s segments include Upstream and Downstream. Its activities are divided into two business areas: Upstream, relating to the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, and Downstream, corresponding to refining, trading and crude oil and product transportation, as well as commercialization of oil products, petrochemicals products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); commercialization, transportation and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable energy power projects.

