Red Hat Inc. (RHT) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Red Hat in a research note issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Red Hat’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business earned $615 million during the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHT. Vetr raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.54 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Red Hat from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.24.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,954 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.50. Red Hat has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

In related news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,004,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $86,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,019 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter worth about $317,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat during the second quarter worth about $2,548,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 4.4% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 179,719 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

