RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

RBC Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note published on Friday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $44.19 price objective (up previously from $35.88) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 45.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mondelez International has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “RBC Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/rbc-capital-markets-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz/1134519.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 143.40%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $167,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. North American Management Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $19,480,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.