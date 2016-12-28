Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Position Decreased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 2.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.75. 6,547,168 shares of the stock traded hands. Qualcomm Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Qualcomm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.01 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qualcomm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other Qualcomm news, Director Stiles Barbara Alexander sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,507,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $637,634.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

