Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3,554,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 3.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 6.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – by 6.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 1.94% on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 3,395,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.67. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/quadrature-capital-ltd-has-3554000-position-in-vipshop-holdings-ltd-vips/1134974.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nomura set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.02.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.