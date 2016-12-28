QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $12,562,000 Stake in Facebook Inc. (FB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 182.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,764 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $337.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $133.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook Inc. will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $96,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 931,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $120,416,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

