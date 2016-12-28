National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2016 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded National Storage Affiliates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson set a $26.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates (NSA) Lifted by SunTrust Banks” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/q4-2016-eps-estimates-for-national-storage-affiliates-nsa-lifted-by-suntrust-banks/1134628.html.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) opened at 21.64 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $776.79 million, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. National Storage Affiliates had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates’s payout ratio is currently 417.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates by 265.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after buying an additional 2,378,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,752,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 915,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Storage Affiliates by 1,385.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 743,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 693,363 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates by 427.7% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 780,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 632,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates during the third quarter valued at $12,210,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates

National Storage Affiliates Trust is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties located within various metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) across the United States. The Company’s segment consists of investments in self-storage properties located in the United States.

