Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Director Sells $44,474.00 in Stock

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $44,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michelangelo Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Michelangelo Volpi sold 344,500 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,137,445.00.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) opened at 11.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. Pure Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage Inc. will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Vetr cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.72 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 140.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 127,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pure Storage by 110.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 67,099 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides an enterprise data storage platform. The Company’s storage platform consists of approximately three integrated components, including the Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software; FlashArray, which is its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware, and Pure1, which is its cloud-based management and support.

