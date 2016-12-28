Public Storage (PSA) Position Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.28. The company had a trading volume of 489,315 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51. The firm earned $663.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 52.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post $6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/public-storage-psa-position-decreased-by-ibm-retirement-fund/1134990.html.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. FBR & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other news, insider John Reyes sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.32, for a total value of $12,979,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 69,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.98 per share, with a total value of $14,997,649.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.