Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 222,770 Shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd. (TVPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd. (NYSE:TVPT) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TVPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,952,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,722,000 after buying an additional 75,417 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,086,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,973,000 after buying an additional 531,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,805,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,115,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,946,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,978,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. (NYSE:TVPT) traded down 1.588% on Wednesday, reaching $13.945. The company had a trading volume of 423,363 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.386 and a beta of 0.71. Travelport Worldwide Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm earned $591 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelport Worldwide Ltd. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Travelport Worldwide’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform.

