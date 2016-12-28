Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8,599,000 Stake in SEI Investments Co. (SEIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 207,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $276,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded down 0.972% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.395. The company had a trading volume of 349,041 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.947 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. SEI Investments Co. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments Co. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $211,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,372,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,080,271.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,571,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company (SEI) is a provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

