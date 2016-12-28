ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s inorganic growth strategies have largely helped it build a solid competitive market position. Its robust capital position has enabled it to boost investors’ return by undertaking share buybacks as well as paying quarterly dividends and special dividends. Prudent operating and financial leverage, responsible pricing, loss reserve practice and conservative investments in assets will likely drive growth. However, the shares of ProAssurance have gained 17.14% year to date compared to 22.54% gained by the Zacks categorized Property & Casualty insurance industry on the back of its exposure to persistently low interest rate as well as reduced retention rates. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business is another headwind. Its third quarter EPS of $0.46 though surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, declined 24.6% year over year due to higher expenses.”

ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA) opened at 56.60 on Wednesday. ProAssurance Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $63.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ProAssurance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance Corp. by 5,385.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,815,000 after buying an additional 711,622 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance Corp. by 40.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,204,000 after buying an additional 547,680 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Corp. during the second quarter valued at $25,202,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProAssurance Corp. during the second quarter valued at $15,891,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProAssurance Corp. by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after buying an additional 268,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance Corp.

ProAssurance Corporation is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

