Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) opened at 69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.03. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $113,009.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,346,000 after buying an additional 67,873 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 71.5% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 66.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Analysts” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/28/power-integrations-inc-powi-receives-68-33-average-target-price-from-analysts/1134495.html.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.