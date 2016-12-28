Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Director Sells $79,840.00 in Stock

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $79,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) opened at 39.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Powell Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.47. The company earned $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries Inc. will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Powell Industries by 103.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Powell Industries by 164,985.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The Company manufactures systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment.

