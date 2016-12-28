Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s (POT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their overweight rating on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POT. Vetr lowered Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $14.00 target price on Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. RBC Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) opened at 18.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,726 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after buying an additional 138,289 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 13.6% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,384,900 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 498,323 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan during the third quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 188,936 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer producer producing various primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. It owns and operates approximately five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

